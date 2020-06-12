Oregon Governor Cites Rising Covid Cases As Reason To Pause Reopening Applications
Portland, Ore. — Slated to enter Phase 1 of the Governor Kate Brown’s reopening plan, Multnomah County is now forced to wait as the Governor announces a one week “pause” on all applications.
The Governor issued this statement about 7:15 p.m. Thursday night:
“When we began reopening nearly a month ago, I was clear that COVID-19 case counts would rise. We now see that happening in several parts of the state, both urban areas and rural communities.
“As I have said before, reopening comes with real risk. As we navigate the reopening, we are carefully monitoring the capacity of our public health system to respond to COVID-19 cases without becoming overwhelmed.
“The noticeable increase in COVID-19 infections in Oregon over the past week is cause for concern.
“In order to ensure that the virus is not spreading too quickly, I am putting all county applications for further reopening on hold for seven days. This is essentially a statewide ‘yellow light.’ It is time to press pause for one week before any further reopening.
“This one week pause will give public health experts time to assess what factors are driving the spread of the virus and determine if we need to adjust our approach to reopening. I will work with doctors and public health experts to determine whether to lift this pause or extend it or make other adjustments.
“I want to remind the public that there are very simple precautions each of us should take to reduce the spread of the disease: Avoid large gatherings. Wear a face covering. Stay six feet apart. Wash your hands, cover your cough and stay home when you are sick.”
The Governor has called a 9:00 a.m. news conference June 12th to discuss the pause.