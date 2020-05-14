Oregon Governor Announces Phase 1 Reopenings of 28 Counties
PORTLAND, Ore. — 28 Oregon counties have been approved to proceed with Phase 1 reopening on Friday, May 15th. Governor Kate Brown made the announcement in a press conference with the Oregon Health Authority on Thursday morning.
The counties that are approved to enter Phase 1 are: Baker, Benton, Clatsop, Columbia, Coos, Crook, Curry, Deschutes, Douglas, Gillam, Grant, Harney, Hood River, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, Lake, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Malheur, Sherman, Tillamook, Union, Wasco, Wallowa, Wheeler and Yamhill.
Marion and Polk counties have not yet met the criteria for reopening. Officials will revisit their status weekly.
Three counties are still under review: Jefferson, Umatilla and Morrow. The governor’s office has asked for more information on their applications.
Only Clackamas, Multnomah and Washington counties have not yet applied to re-open. Clackamas County officials plan to review their application next week before submitting it to the state.
Restaurants and bars in approved counties will be allowed to open with sit-down service as long as 6′ of separation is maintained, there can be no more than 10 people per party, all employees must wear masks and establishments must close at 10:00pm.
Barber shops and salons can open as long as they screen clients prior to providing service. They must record information on all clients in case it’s needed to trace cases, and employees must wear face coverings.
Retailers statewide are also able to open as long as they can implement the required safety measures. Malls will not reopen statewide, rather on a county-by-county basis.
Emergency child care will be expanded so that families returning to work can also have access to child care options.
A new version of coronavirus.oregon.gov will launch today to help Oregonians see how the state and each county is doing.