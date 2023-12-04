Oregon Governor Announces ODOT Winter Funding

Salem, Ore. — In a joint announcement today, Governor Tina Kotek, Senate President Rob Wagner, and House Speaker Dan Rayfield revealed a commitment of $19 million to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT). The funds are earmarked for various purposes, including the restoration of winter maintenance services, safety-focused improvements, and the acquisition of new trucks for snow plowing.

ODOT had initiated significant service reductions within maintenance and operations due to shortfalls in the State Highway Fund, record inflation levels, and budgetary limitations. The committed funding aims to prevent unsafe conditions on state roads, ensuring that ODOT can maintain its service levels during peak winter events.

Governor Kotek emphasized the importance of safe state highways and expressed a commitment to finding long-term solutions. Senate President Wagner and House Speaker Rayfield echoed the sentiment, highlighting the critical need for safe travel on Oregon highways throughout the year.

The breakdown of the $19 million allocation includes:

Winter Maintenance ($8 million): Restoration of essential winter maintenance efforts for the 2023-25 biennium.

Materials purchases, including deicer and salt.

Removal of the overtime restriction to improve service continuity during peak winter events. Road, Bridge, and Traffic Maintenance ($7 million): $4.5 million for patching pavements and fixing potholes, particularly after the winter freeze and thaw cycle.

$2.5 million to retrace edge lines on low-volume highways, restarting in spring 2024. Fleet, Fuel, Materials, and Supplies ($4 million): Replacement of 10 trucks primarily used for snow plowing.

Addressing the aging fleet of approximately 400 trucks, reducing repair costs, and improving reliability during winter operations.

The funding commitment aims to ensure a safe winter season and contribute to a more sustainable and equitable transportation system in the long run.