Oregon Governor Announces Multnomah County Can Enter Phase 1
Portland, Ore. — After announcing a state wide pause to reopening last week, Wednesday Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced Multnomah County can enter Phase One of reopening on Friday, June 19, 2020.
Other announcements include Marion, Polk, and Hood River Counties moving to Phase 2 beginning Friday, June 19th.
And she will be instituting a requirement to wear face coverings while in indoor public spaces, such as grocery stores and other businesses, for the following counties: Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas, Hood River, Marion, Polk, and Lincoln. This mandate will be effective beginning Wednesday, June 24th.