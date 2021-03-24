Oregon Governor Announces Economic Recovery Plan
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has announced a 10-Point Economic Recovery Plan that aims to help families and businesses across the state -with a focus on people of color – impacted financially by the pandemic and 2020 wildfires. In addition, Brown said Tuesday the state is slated to receive $6.4 billion in federal funds from the recently passed COVID-19 stimulus package, which she said should be invested in a way that “maximizes economic recovery efforts for Oregonians this year, while also addressing the existing disparities that were exacerbated by the pandemic.” Since the start of the pandemic, Oregon has paid around $8 billion in jobless benefits. Between March and July 2020 alone, more than 500,000 people filed unemployment claims in the state.