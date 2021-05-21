Oregon Governor Announces 1-Million Dollar Prize For Being Vaccinated
Salem, Ore. — Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced the “Take Your Shot Oregon” Vaccination Campaign on Friday.
The campaign will offer a one million dollar prize, in conjunction with the Oregon Lottery, to one Oregon resident, 18 years old and older, who has been vaccinated by June 27th. The drawing will take place on June 28th and the winner will be announced the following day.
In addition to the on million dollar prize, 5 residents ages 12 to 17 will receive a $100,000 scholarship and there will be 36 $10,000 dollar prizes, one for each county in the state.
“Vaccines are the best tool we have to protect ourselves and our loved ones from COVID-19, and our fastest way to end this pandemic,” said Governor Kate Brown. “The Take Your Shot Oregon Campaign is a way to thank Oregonians for stepping up and keeping our communities safe. It’s never been easier to get a vaccine, so don’t miss your shot to enter!”