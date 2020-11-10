      Weather Alert

Oregon Governor and Health Officials Warn About Nearing Hospital Capacity

Nov 10, 2020 @ 3:32pm

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Gov. Kate Brown and Oregon health officials warned Tuesday of the capacity challenges facing hospitals as COVID-19 case counts continue to spike in the state.

As of Tuesday the Oregon Health Authority recorded a record 285 confirmed COVID-19 patients in hospitals – a 57% increase in just the past week and an 83% increase in the past four weeks.

Health officials said that if hospitals do reach capacity, facilities could postpone elective procedures, use hospital beds or wings that are currently unused, add staffing to their inpatient units or send patients to other hospitals, both in the state and in other states where there is availability.

