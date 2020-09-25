      Weather Alert

WATCH: Oregon Gov. Kate Brown Addresses Portland Demonstrations

Sep 25, 2020 @ 9:00am

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Governor Kate Brown has scheduled a press conference for 10:00 on Friday morning.  Her office says she will be discussing efforts to keep the peace in Portland with word of conflicting protests in the city this weekend.

The discussion will include efforts involving law enforcement at the city, county and state level to keep the peace and protect free speech.

You can hear the press conference live on FM News 101 KXL.

TAGS
demonstration Governor Kate Brown Oregon Portland Protests riot
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro