WATCH: Oregon Gov. Kate Brown Addresses Portland Demonstrations
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Governor Kate Brown has scheduled a press conference for 10:00 on Friday morning. Her office says she will be discussing efforts to keep the peace in Portland with word of conflicting protests in the city this weekend.
The discussion will include efforts involving law enforcement at the city, county and state level to keep the peace and protect free speech.
You can hear the press conference live on FM News 101 KXL.