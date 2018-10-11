Oregon GOP Ask for Ethics Investigation Into Brown Campaign
By Grant McHill
|
Oct 11, 2018 @ 9:50 AM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The Oregon Republican Party has filed a complaint with the state’s ethics commission, asking for an investigation into whether Democratic Gov. Kate Brown used public funds for campaign purposes after a video from a conservative activist surfaced.

James O’Keefe, founder of the nonprofit Project Veritas, is best known for unscrupulous tactics like videotaping people without their knowledge – usually left-leaning groups and candidates. O’Keefe released what appeared to be secretly recorded videos of Michael Kolenc, who was Brown’s former campaign manager. In the video, he accused Brown of mismanaging state agencies.

Jeanne Atkins, chair of the Democratic Party of Oregon, said “Michael Kolenc is a disgruntled and discredited political operative who was fired years ago and moved to Texas. There’s nothing new in any of his griping that this sham group caught on hidden camera.”

