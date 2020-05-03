Oregon Goes Another Day Without A Covid-19 Death
Portland, Ore. – Good news in Oregon’s fight against coronavirus. Oregon just went another 24-hours without anyone reportedly dying from Covid-19. It’s only the second time that’s happened in about the last month. The last time Oregon had no reported deaths in 24 hours was on April 22nd. The state’s death toll remains at 109. There are 45 new residents who have the virus, bringing the state total to 2,680 as of Sunday. Including 21 new people in Marion county. The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (1), Coos (4), Hood River (2), Josephine (1), Malheur (1), Marion (21), Multnomah (5), Umatilla (3), Washington (7).
To see more case and county level data, please visit the Oregon Health Authority website, which OHA updates once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.