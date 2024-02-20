KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Oregon Gambles With The Lives Of Kids And Loses

February 20, 2024 7:53AM PST
Share
ecstasy being handed over at a house party..

Oregon Democrats made a deal with the Devil.

It sounds like a script for a low budget horror flick.

A big pile of campaign contributions to keep you in office…but in exchange, you have to agree to a big pile of dead constituents.  

That includes children.

3 years ago, voters passed Measure 1-10 to legalize hard drugs.

The evil billionaire George Soros, through his East Coast Drug Policy Alliance funded the Oregon ballot measure with millions.  

Opposition in Oregon only raised a tenth of that.  

The money worked. Voters said yes.  

That legalization produced the biggest increase in Fentanyl overdose deaths in all of America. 

Deaths up 1-thousand 5-hundred percent since 2019.

Today, with a drug devastated state around them, polls say two-thirds of voters would reverse that…but another ballot measure would take years.

The legislature could act quickly but it’s controlled by Democrats.  They know if they cancel the Soros drug experiment, the one using Oregonians as the lab rats, they stand to lose big-time donors that keep them in office.

So, it’s a choice…stacks of body bags or stacks of campaign cash.

Three guesses which one Oregon Democrat lawmakers will pick…because they’re making that choice at this moment, down in Salem.

The post Oregon Gambles With The Lives Of Kids And Loses appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts

1

US Applications For Jobless Benefits Fall As Labor Market Continues To Show Resilience
2

Oregon & The Marines Mourn Military Hero
3

Wholesale Inflation In US Accelerated In January
4

Several Weeks Into Fentanyl Emergency, What's Changed?
5

US Applications For Unemployment Benefits Fall Again Despite Recent Layoff Announcements