Oregon Gains 6th Congressional Seat
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Steady population growth, driven by newcomers from other states, is giving Oregon greater national political clout.
U.S. Census Bureau figures released Monday show the state’s population 10% over the past decade to more than 4.2 million, enough to give it an additional congressional district for the first time in 40 years.
Expanding its U.S. House seats from five to six won’t necessarily be a win for Democrats, who control the state politically and hold all but one of the current seats.
Democrats agreed to give up their advantage in redrawing political boundaries in a deal to stop Republicans from blocking legislation.
Senate Redistricting Chair Statement on Release of Census Population and Apportionment
SALEM – Today, the U.S. Census Bureau released 2020 state population counts and reapportionment results. This release from the Census Bureau’s 2020 Census is the first information to come from the count of those residing in a given state and includes the overseas military and federal civilian employees, and their dependents, who call that state home. The population counts are used to apportion the 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and in determining each state’s number of votes in the Electoral College.
Today’s release from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that Oregon will receive an additional Congressional District, going from five to six Congressional Districts.
“Thank you to the U.S. Census Bureau for their continued work under extraordinary circumstances. The Oregon Legislature’s redistricting committees can now continue our work with a specific count of Oregon’s population,” said Senator Kathleen Taylor (D-Southeast Portland). “It is exciting that we will gain an additional seat in Congress and Oregonians’ voices will be better represented in Washington D.C. I am confident in our committees’ ability to continue the important work of redistricting in a fair and collaborative way that ensure all Oregonians are represented,” added Senator Taylor.
Oregon gained a fifth Congressional seat following the 1980 Census and subsequent redistricting. Complete information on the 2020 Census Population Counts for Apportionment can be found here. To track Oregon’s Redistricting process, visit the Legislature’s Redistricting webpage.