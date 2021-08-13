Oregon Friday Reports Record COVID-19 Hospitalizations, 1,785 More Cases

PORTLAND, Ore. – 63 more Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday.
That brings the state’s total to 733 people, which is the highest number since the start of the pandemic.
There are also 185 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, which is eight more than yesterday
The Oregon Health Authority also reports 1,785 new COVID-19 cases and 7 more virus-related deaths.
Here is the case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (21), Clackamas (94), Clatsop (42), Columbia (21), Coos (50), Crook (14), Curry (23), Deschutes (159), Douglas (149), Gilliam (2), Harney (1), Hood River (18), Jackson (84), Jefferson (19), Josephine (77), Klamath (21), Lake (1), Lane (280), Lincoln (17), Linn (71), Malheur (15), Marion (116), Morrow (16), Multnomah (134), Polk (27), Sherman (1), Tillamook (17), Umatilla (83), Union (22), Wallowa (6), Wasco (22), Washington (119) and Yamhill (36).
Oregon’s 2,929th COVID-19 associated death is a 56-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on July 11 and died on Aug. 10 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. He had no underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,930th COVID-19 associated death is a 90-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on July 30 and died on Aug. 11 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,931st COVID-19 associated death is a 61-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 5 and died on Aug. 11 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,932nd COVID-19 associated death is a 53-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on June 7 and died on July 22 at Asante Rogue Valley Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,933rd COVID-19 associated death is a 70-year-old man from Curry County who tested positive on July 28 and died on Aug. 11 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,934th COVID-19 associated death is a 95-year-old woman from Crook County who tested positive on Aug. 6 and died on Aug. 12 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,935th COVID-19 associated death is a 78-year-old man from Coos County who tested positive on Aug. 8 and died on Aug. 11 at Bryan Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed
As of today, 2,542,684 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,345,390 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
