      Weather Alert

Oregon Football Spring Game Now Closed To Fans

Apr 27, 2021 @ 2:04pm

EUGENE, Ore. – Bad news Tuesday for Oregon Duck football fans.

Due to Governor Kate Brown rolling Lane County back to the “Extreme” COVID-19 risk category, fans will not be allowed in Autzen stadium for the annual Spring Game on Saturday.

However, the game will be televised by the Pac-12 Network. Kickoff is at 2.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 ducks football game Oregon spring
Popular Posts
Washington County Moved To High Risk For COVID-19
Police In Columbus, Ohio Kill Teen Who Attacked Two With Knife
City Of Auburn, Washington Passes Trespass Ordinance For Houseless People Who Refuse Help
COVID-19 Surging In Clark County
Oregon's Daily COVID-19 Count: 989 New Cases, 6 More Deaths