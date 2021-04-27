Oregon Football Spring Game Now Closed To Fans

EUGENE, Ore. – Bad news Tuesday for Oregon Duck football fans.
Due to Governor Kate Brown rolling Lane County back to the “Extreme” COVID-19 risk category, fans will not be allowed in Autzen stadium for the annual Spring Game on Saturday.
However, the game will be televised by the Pac-12 Network. Kickoff is at 2.
