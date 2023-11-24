Oregon Food Bank Criticized For Thanksgiving Day Tweet

Portland, Ore. – As families across Oregon prepared for Thanksgiving dinner, the Oregon Food Bank posted to Twitter/X, On this day and every day we recommit ourselves to challenging & disrupting colonial narratives such as the myth of the so-called “Thanksgiving” feast. We encourage folx to use this day as a teachable moment for yourself, your communities & loved ones”

Several Twitter/X users who noticed the post voiced their displeasure in the replies including State Representative Ed Diehl.

Unbelievable that you would post this. You might want to study history yourself. You make it virtually impossible to support your organization. Oh, and Happy Thanksgiving. — Rep. Real Diehl (@Real_EdDiehl) November 24, 2023

Several other replies say they will never donate to the Oregon Food Bank again.

KXL has reached out to the Oregon Food Bank for comment however, our request has not been returned.