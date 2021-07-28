      Weather Alert

Oregon Follows CDC And Recommends Universal Mask Use In Public Indoor Settings

Jul 27, 2021 @ 5:12pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – In response to a large jump in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, the Oregon Health Authority Tuesday is recommending that everyone wear a mask while in an indoor public setting.

The move also brings Oregon into alignment with new national guidance from the CDC.

“Today’s reported sharp rise in cases and hospitalizations in Oregon are sobering reminders that the pandemic is not over, especially for Oregonians who remain unvaccinated,” said Dr. Dean Sidelinger, state epidemiologist and state health officer.

The increases are believed to be thanks to the Delta variant.

“The highly contagious Delta variant has increased tenfold in the past two weeks in Oregon, and it is now estimated to be associated with 80% of the new cases in Oregon. The use of face masks provides significant protection for individuals who are unvaccinated as well as an additional level protection from a small but known risk of infection by the virus for persons who have already been vaccinated.”

 

 

