Oregon Firefighters Return Home From CA

Rain predicted for the Northern California town decimated by a deadly wildfire could cause wet ash to flow down steep inclines in the mountainous region, according to the National Weather Service. That could complicate the efforts of crews searching for human remains.

Hundreds of searchers have fanned out in the leveled town of Paradise before rains expected to start Wednesday. The death toll from the Camp Fire rose to 79 after the remains of two more bodies were found earlier Monday; meanwhile, nearly 700 other people are unaccounted for.

The rain could wash away the remains and turn dusty debris from the fire into mud. Forecaster Eric Kurth said Monday storms expected to soak the scorched Paradise area into Thanksgiving weekend could dump at least 4 inches of rain.

Weather projections show the area will see moderate, steady rain, Kurth said. It’s still unclear whether there will be rain heavy enough to unleash large debris flows and mudslides.

