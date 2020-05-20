Oregon Faces 11% Drop In Revenue
SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Oregon faces a 11% drop in revenue from the previous biennium as the coronavirus pandemic triggered a shutdown order that caused massive job losses – and a consequent drop in tax payments.
State economists say gross general fund revenues for the 2019-21 biennium are expected to suffer a decrease of $1.9 billion from the March 2020 forecast.
Gov. Kate Brown said she is working with legislative leaders to preserve critical state services, find efficiencies, and prepare for potential budget cuts.
Senate Republican Leader Fred Girod blamed the Democratic governor, saying she should have started pulling back her shutdown orders sooner.