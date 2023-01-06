KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Oregon Electric Vehicle Sales Second In Nation

January 6, 2023 7:31AM PST
Oregon Electric Vehicle Sales Second In Nation
Oregon had the second highest percentage of electric vehicles sold in the country last year. The Oregon Department of Transportation reports the state surpassed 50-thousand EVs in May, and 77-hundred more EVs had been sold by September. Only California had higher sales. ODOT is also working to increase the number of charging stations. Oregon has nearly 480 fast chargers and 17-hundred Level 2 chargers. The state will spend 100-million dollars over five years to add EV charging infrastructure.

