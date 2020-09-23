      Breaking News
Police Officers Not Charged For Killing Breonna Taylor

Oregon Economists Present Improved Revenue Forecast

Sep 23, 2020 @ 3:50pm
State Capital Building in Salem Oregon USA

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Oregon economists presented a “shocking” and significantly improved revenue forecast Wednesday, which is $2 billion more than predicted in May.

This new forecast could leave the state’s current budget nearly unscathed by the economic impacts of COVID-19.

Despite the forecast, which is $2 billion more than predicted in May, officials say that the “economic pain has yet to be fully reflected in Oregon’s revenue data” and that future budgets will still likely face cuts.

TAGS
Oregon Revenue Forecast Salem
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro