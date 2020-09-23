Oregon Economists Present Improved Revenue Forecast
State Capital Building in Salem Oregon USA
SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Oregon economists presented a “shocking” and significantly improved revenue forecast Wednesday, which is $2 billion more than predicted in May.
This new forecast could leave the state’s current budget nearly unscathed by the economic impacts of COVID-19.
Despite the forecast, which is $2 billion more than predicted in May, officials say that the “economic pain has yet to be fully reflected in Oregon’s revenue data” and that future budgets will still likely face cuts.