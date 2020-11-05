Oregon Easily Sets New COVID-19 Case Count Record
PORTLAND, Ore. – Easily a new COVID-19 case count record in Oregon Thursday.
The Oregon Health Authority reports 805 new cases.
That brings the state’s new total to 47,839.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (13), Benton (7), Clackamas (71), Clatsop (1), Columbia (7), Coos (2), Crook (4), Deschutes (45), Douglas (10), Grant (5), Hood River (2), Jackson (67), Jefferson (4), Josephine (9), Klamath (1), Lane (37), Lincoln (1), Linn (24), Malheur (18), Marion (79), Morrow (3), Multnomah (196), Polk (8), Umatilla (26), Union (7), Wallowa (1), Wasco (6), Washington (134), and Yamhill (17).
Governor Kate Brown says the increases are thanks to in-person, indoor social gatherings, “You are most likely to get COVID-19 from your family and friends…We can’t let up now. I will take further action to stop the spread of COVID-19, and I need Oregonians to continue to do their part as well.”
A press conference has been called for Friday. Details have yet to be released.
Meanwhile, the OHA also announces 5 more deaths from the virus.
That brings the state’s death toll to 710.
The deaths occurred between October 17th and November 4th and were people between 62 and 86 years of age.
2 of the people had confirmed underlying conditions.