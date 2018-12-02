Oregon Ducks To Face Michigan State In Red Box Bowl On New Year’s Eve

The Oregon Ducks (8-4) will face the Michigan State Spartans (7-5) in the Red Box Bowl on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31st, it was announced today.

The game will be played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., home of the San Francisco 49ers.

The game will kick off at noon and will be televised on FOX.

It will be the seventh overall meeting between the two power 5 programs, with the home team winning each of the previous six meetings.

The two programs earlier this year announced a home and home series for 2029 and 2030. They last met in the 2014 and 2015 seasons in Eugene and East Lansing, respectively.