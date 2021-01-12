Oregon Ducks Pause Men’s Basketball Season Due To COVID-19
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MARCH 28: Head coach Dana Altman of the Oregon Ducks looks on against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament South Regional at the KFC YUM! Center on March 28, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
EUGENE, Ore. – The Oregon men’s basketball team has paused its season due to COVID-19.
The University says the team’s games this week against Arizona and Arizona State are postponed.
No word on when the Ducks will resume play.