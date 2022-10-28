Oregon Ducks Lose Star Center Sedona Prince To Injury, Prince To End College Career

EUGENE, Ore. – A major blow for the Oregon Ducks.

Women’s basketball star Sedona Prince is out for the season with a torn ligament in her elbow.

The preseason all-Pac-12 selection has also chosen to end her college career and will pursue professional basketball after her surgery next month.

“I’m heartbroken,” stated Prince. “I truly felt that this was the year I could showcase my work ethic and skills on the court, but also my self-growth and leadership ability. I tried to push through the injury and be there for my team, but after extensive evaluation from the best doctors in the world and looking deep inside myself at my passions and goals, I know that I have to take care my elbow now in order to ensure long-term health and a sustained professional career. As an elite athlete, current entrepreneur, and future wave maker I pride myself on creating and continuing to drive impact in everything I do. Not being able to play with my teammates this year is painful and tragic for me. However, I’m so grateful for the entire community of Eugene for their continued support and inspiration to always push forward through adversity. After all, pressure is a privilege.”

She graduated in May with a degree in general social science.

She’ll be honored prior to tonight’s exhibition game against Carroll College.