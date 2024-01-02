Oregon Ducks Fiesta Bowl Champs

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – JANUARY 01: Bo Nix #10 of the Oregon Ducks holds up the offensive MVP trophy after beating the Liberty Flames 45-6 in the 2023 Vrbo Fiesta Bowl game at State Farm Stadium on January 01, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Glendale, Az. — The Oregon Ducks secured a New Year’s Six bowl victory on Monday, defeating Liberty 45-6 in the Fiesta Bowl. The Ducks finished the 2023 season with a 12-2 record, marking the sixth 12-win season in school history, all since 2010.

Bo Nix, the quarterback for the Ducks, concluded a remarkable season, setting multiple records previously held by Marcus Mariota, including the single-season passing yardage record. Nix threw five touchdown passes in the game, completing 28 of 35 attempts for 363 yards. He finished the season with 4,508 yards and 45 passing touchdowns, breaking Mariota’s records of 4,454 and 42, respectively.

Tez Johnson played a pivotal role in the victory, breaking a school record for receptions with 86 on the year. In the Fiesta Bowl, Johnson caught 11 passes for 172 yards, contributing to Nix’s historic performance.

Defensively, the Ducks rebounded after allowing 130 yards in the opening quarter, limiting Liberty to just 164 yards for the rest of the game. Liberty, previously leading the country in rushing yards per game, recorded a season-low 168 rushing yards in the bowl game.

Bucky Irving, who will enter the 2024 NFL Draft, scored Oregon’s final touchdown of the day, accumulating 117 yards on 14 rushes.

The Ducks’ offensive output of 584 yards ranked as the third-highest in UO bowl history. Nix’s five touchdown passes were distributed among five different receivers, highlighting the team’s offensive diversity.

The victory was a result of a strong team effort, with players like Jeffrey Bassa leading defensively and a collective commitment to executing at a high level.

Reflecting on the game, Coach Dan Lanning praised the team’s performance, stating, “This game was about unfinished business.” With the Fiesta Bowl win, Oregon concluded the season with an impressive record and a successful chapter written in the team’s history.