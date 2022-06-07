Oregon DMV Closes Offices, Reduces Hours Due To Staffing Shortages

PORTLAND, Ore. — Staffing shortages have closed six Oregon DMV offices for the summer. Ten others have reduced their hours and days open.
The department has closed their offices in Sandy, Lebanon, Stayton, Redmond, Ashland and Cave Junction at least through the summer.
Lake Oswego is open Monday-Wednesday and Downtown Portland on Thursday and Friday only. The other offices affected are Astoria, Canyonville, Heppner, Hermiston, Junction City, Klamath Falls, Lincoln City and Milton-Freewater.
“We’ve never seen this kind of situation before, so we’ve had to take some extra measures we’ve never taken before in order to help customers get through the busy summer and be sure that when they show up, that an office is open,” said David House with the Department of Motor Vehicles.
Summer is the busiest time of year mainly because of teens getting licenses for the first time.
Services may be limited and you may have longer wait times or need to return another day. Not all business requires you to go to the DMV as many services are available online.