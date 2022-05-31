Oregon DMV Closes Offices Due To Staffing Shortages

PORTLAND, Ore. — Staffing shortages have closed some Oregon DMV offices on Tuesday.
The department said their offices in Ashland, Cave Junction, downtown Portland, Lebanon, Redmond, Sandy and Stayton are closed.
“We’re closing six of our smaller offices and redeploying those people to nearby offices that need them on a day-to-day basis,” said David House with the Department of Motor Vehicles.
Summer is the busiest time of year mainly because of teens getting licenses for the first time.
Services may be limited and you may have longer wait times or need to return another day. Not all business requires you to go to the DMV as many services are available online.
Lake Oswego will be open Monday-Wednesday and downtown Portland on Thursday and Friday only. The Sandy office is closed indefinitely at least through the summer.
There’s no word when the offices will return to full operations. Staffing levels will be reevaluated in the fall.