Oregon DHS Asks For Help Finding A Foster Child Missing Since November

Portland, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) is seeking the public’s assistance in finding Isabella Sebastian-Villalobes, a seven-year-old child in foster care who was last seen in Portland around Nov. 29, 2022. The ODHS, Child Welfare Division has reason to believe that Isabella is in danger.

Isabella may be with her parents, Betty Villalobos Reyes and Andres Sebastian Francisco. The family has several relatives in Oregon who have not seen or spoken to them since October 2022. The family is also believed to have relatives in Alabama, Tennessee, and Mexico. Isabella is not currently enrolled in school.

The ODHS is urging the public to contact 911, local law enforcement, or the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline by calling 1-855-503-SAFE (7233) if they believe they have seen Isabella or have any information regarding her whereabouts.

Isabella is described as having dark brown/black hair, brown eyes, and identifying as Hispanic. Her height and weight are currently unknown. Her Portland Police Bureau Case number is #22-344729, and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Case number is #1469198. Anyone with information about Isabella’s whereabouts is urged to contact the authorities immediately.