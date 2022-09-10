Oregon Dept. of State Lands – Elliott State Forest, South Slough Reserve Closed Due to Extreme Fire Danger

Effective immediately, the Elliott State Forest and South Slough National Estuarine Research Reserve are closed to the public due to extreme fire danger.

The Oregon Department of State Lands today enacted the closures as a public safety measure.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for southwest Oregon indicating critical fire conditions. Strong, gusty winds with low humidity and high fire danger can cause significant spread of new and existing fires.

The Elliott and South Slough Reserve will remain closed until further notice. For current status updates, visit www.oregon.gov/DSL or call 541-388-6112 for the Elliott or 541-888-5558 regarding South Slough Reserve.



###

http://www.oregon.gov/dsl