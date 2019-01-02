Oregon Department of Justice – This is a test of the Flash Alert system. To confirm that everyone who subscribed to DOJ receives this message, please send a short confirmation email to DOJ’s Business Continuity Planning (BCP) Coordinator – Mitch Nauta. Please indicate whether you received this message via email or by way of the FlashAlert App on your smart device.
Thank you – Marc Williams (DOJ)
Oregon Department of Justice
Oregon Department of Justice – This is a test of the Flash Alert system. To confirm that everyone who subscribed to DOJ receives this message, please send a short confirmation email to DOJ’s Business Continuity Planning (BCP) Coordinator – Mitch Nauta. Please indicate whether you received this message via email or by way of the FlashAlert App on your smart device.