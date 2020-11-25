Oregon Department Of Justice Attorney Reprimanded
SALEM, Ore. (AP) – A high-ranking lawyer at the Oregon Department of Justice has been reprimanded and will be assigned to work with an executive coach after an outside investigation found he violated state policies in an interaction with another DOJ lawyer.
The Statesman Journal reports the investigator found sufficient evidence to support claims that chief trial counsel Steve Lippold violated state policies that protect workers against harassment and retaliation and hold managers to a “higher standard” of behavior.
Lippold says he has asked Rosenblum to reconsider the reprimand, contending the claims of now-former senior assistant attorney general Heather Van Meter lack credibility.