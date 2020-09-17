Oregon Department of Human Services
Oregon Department of Human Services – The following ODHS offices are closed:
– Dallas: 190 W Ellendale (Child Welfare and Self-Sufficiency Programs)
– Estacada: 320 SW Zobrist St
– Hood River: 1610 9th Ct
– Keizer: 3420 Cherry Ave
– McMinnville: 368 NE Norton Ln
– Milwaukie: 4382 SE International Way
– Portland: 8129 SE Malden St
– Salem: 4074 Winema Pl NE; 3150 Lancaster Dr NE
– Sublimity: 11656 Sublimity Rd SE
– The Dalles: 700 Union St
– Woodburn: 120 Lincoln St (Self-Sufficiency Programs)
Please call your local ODHS office before attempting to visit in person, or connect with us through 211info or the Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC). Follow ODHS on Twitter and Facebook for the most up-to-date info. UPDATE