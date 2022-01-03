Oregon Department Of Education Issues Another Health Advisory For Schools

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Education on Monday issued another health advisory for schools.
The first advisory was issued in September for Director Colt Gill, “This year we’ve set a clear North Star for our Schools…We want all of our children to safely and reliably participate in school school full time, in person, every day, all year long.”
The ODE says due to the Omicron Variant, this latest advisory is the most critical yet.
Here is the advisory:
To maintain the continuity of instruction during school this year, OHA and ODE are issuing the following School Health Advisory, to remain in effect statewide January 3 – January 31, unless otherwise updated.
School Health Advisory for Continuity of Instructionhttps://t.co/MDTZsgNyEf pic.twitter.com/eKQmwaKq42
— OR Dept of Education (@ORDeptEd) January 3, 2022
