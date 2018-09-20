Oregon Delegation Comments On Kavanaugh

PORTLAND, Ore.– Members of Oregon’s Democrat delegation expressed concerns in the offices of Planned Parenthood about Brett Kavanaugh’s possible confirmation as the next U.S. Supreme Court Justice. Governor Kate Brown believes his selection could turn the clock backwards on reproductive rights. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley think the selection process is getting rushed. Congressman Earl Blumenauer and Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamicci see it as their job to make sure every Oregonian lets representatives know Kavanaugh is not a good choice.

All believe the house and senate should move much more slowly with confirmation especially with new sex assault accusations against Brett Kavanaugh.