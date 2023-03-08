Oregon Debates Wiping Criminal Records for Hundreds of Thousands

Oregon lawmakers are considering two bills, Senate Bill 698 and Senate Bill 697, that would streamline the criminal record expungement process for an estimated 300,000 Oregonians. If passed, SB 698 would create a system to automatically identify those eligible to have their records expunged, while SB 697 would remove the requirement for fingerprinting as part of the current expungement application process. Should hundreds of thousands of criminals in Oregon have their records wiped? For more information, Lars speaks with Former District Attorney Josh Marquis.