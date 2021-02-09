Oregon COVID Vaccine Appointments Go Fast
Courtesy: MGN
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon were quickly booked as residents who are 80 years and older became eligible to receive doses of the scarce and highly anticipated vaccine. Seniors in Oregon have waited weeks to receive the vaccine, after the original eligibility date was delayed and then learning of Gov. Kate Brown’s controversial decision to prioritize educators ahead of the elderly. Every available appointment for seniors in the Portland area was booked within the first two and a half hours they were eligible. All appointments at the Oregon Convention Center and Portland International Airport’s red economy parking lot for the next week — through Tuesday, Feb. 16 — were taken.