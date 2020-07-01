Oregon COVID-19 Testing Locations
COVID-19 testing is available in our area. You’re advised to call or check the location’s website before visiting. Some locations are requiring that you schedule an appointment. Click for more information
Testing Locations
Providence Portland Medical Center
4805 NE Glisan St, Portland, OR 97213
(503) 215-1111
Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
9205 SW Barnes Rd, Portland, OR 97225
(503) 216-1234
Providence Immediate Care – Gateway
1321 NE 99th Ave Ste 100, Portland, OR 97220
(503) 215-9900
**Appointment required
AFC Urgent Care – NE Portland
7033 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97213
(503) 406-9136
**Appointment required
AFC Urgent Care – NW Portland
25 NW 23rd Pl, Portland, OR 97210
(503) 406-9136
**Appointment required
AFC Urgent Care – Beaverton
14278 SW Allen Blvd, Beaverton, OR 97005
(503) 406-9136
**Appointment required
Providence Immediate Care – Tanasbourne
10670 NE Cornell Rd Ste 101, Hillsboro, OR 97124
(503) 216-9360
**Appointment required
Providence Immediate Care – Sherwood
16770 SW Edy Rd Ste 102, Sherwood, OR 97140
(503) 216-9600
**Appointment required
Providence Immediate Care – Scholls
12442 SW Scholls Ferry Rd Ste 100, Tigard, OR 97223
(503) 216-9254
**Appointment required
Providence Immediate Care – Bridgeport
18040 SW Lower Boones Ferry Rd Ste 100, Tigard, OR 97224
(503) 216-0724
**Appointment required
AFC Urgent Care – Lake Oswego
17437 Boones Ferry Rd, Lake Oswego, OR 97035
(503) 406-9136
**Appointment required
Providence Immediate Care – Happy Valley
16180 SE Sunnyside Rd Ste 102, Happy Valley, OR 97015
(503) 582-4975
**Appointment required
Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center
1500 Division St, Oregon City, OR 97045
(503) 656-1631
Providence Milwaukie Hospital
10150 SE 32nd Ave, Milwaukie, OR 97222
(503) 513-8300
Providence Newberg Medical Center
1001 Providence Dr, Newberg, OR 97132
(503) 537-1555
Providence Immediate Care – Canby
200-S SE Hazel Dell Way, Canby, OR 97013
(503) 263-9500
**Appointment required
Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital
525 N Santiam Hwy, Lebanon, OR 97355
(541) 258-2101
**Drive-through testing
Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital
810 12th St, Hood River, OR 97031
(541) 386-3911