Oregon COVID-19 Count: 8 More Reported Deaths, 304 New Cases
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority reports 8 more COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 311.
The deaths occurred between July 19th and July 28th and were people between 64 and 94 years old.
7 of the 8 people are confirmed to have had underlying medical conditions.
Meanwhile, 17,721 Oregonians now have the virus, or are presumed to have it, after 304 more cases are reported.
The new confirmed cases are in the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (28), Clatsop (1), Crook (3), Deschutes (16), Douglas (2), Hood River (7), Jackson (13), Jefferson (5), Josephine (4), Klamath (2), Lane (13), Lincoln (2), Linn (1), Malheur (20), Marion (20), Morrow (5), Multnomah (82), Polk (4), Umatilla (4), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (3), Washington (51) and Yamhill (13).
376,434 have tested negative.
235 people remain hospitalized by the virus, while almost 3800 are considered recovered.