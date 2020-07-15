Oregon COVID-19 Count: 282 New Cases, 4 New Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority reports Wednesday 282 more Oregonians either have COVID-19 or are presumed to have it and 4 more have died from the virus.
That brings the state’s total tallies to 13,081 cases and 247 deaths.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (1), Clackamas (24), Columbia (2), Coos (2), Crook (1), Deschutes (12), Douglas (4), Jackson (9), Jefferson (2), Josephine (1), Klamath (1), Lane (9), Lincoln (2), Linn (2), Malheur (15), Marion (38), Morrow (3), Multnomah (59), Polk (4), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (27), Union (4), Wasco (2), Washington (50), and Yamhill (6).
298,705 people have tested negative for the virus.
Two of the deaths are Multnomah County residents.
All four people had underlying medical conditions.
207 people are hospitalized with the virus, while 30 people are on a ventilator.
Over 3100 people are considered recovered.