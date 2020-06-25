Oregon COVID-19 Count: 124 New Positive Tests And Presumed Cases, 2 New Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – 7,568 Oregonians have either tested positive for COVID-19…or are presumed to have it.
That new number Thursday after the state reports 124 new confirmed and presumptive cases.
The most new cases come from Multnomah County with 29, followed by 24 from Washington County.
209,050 people have now tested negative for the virus.
The state also reports two new deaths Thursday.
That brings the total tally to 197 Oregonians dead from the virus.
Both people were 83-years-old and lived in Marion County.
And both had underlying medical conditions.
189 people are still hospitalized by the virus.
2,649 are considered fully recovered.
The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (6), Clackamas (8), Clatsop (1), Coos (2), Deschutes (2), Klamath (13), Lake (3), Lane (5), Linn (2), Malheur (2), Marion (4), Morrow (1), Multnomah (29), Polk (2), Umatilla (8), Union (10), Wasco (1), Washington (24), and Yamhill (1).