Oregon Court Of Appeals Seeks Supreme Court Decision On GOP Senators’ Reelection Eligibility

Oregon Senate Republican leader Sen. Tim Knopp seats between Senate Majority Leader Kate Lieber, left, and Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Steiner, during a hearing on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, of the Senate Committee on Rules in Salem, Ore. Republican senators have been boycotting Senate floor sessions since May 3 over bills on abortion, gender care and gun control, but there’s hope the longest walkout in Oregon history will end soon amid ongoing talks between Republican and Democratic legislative leaders. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky)

Salem, Ore. — The Oregon Court of Appeals has officially referred a crucial matter to the state’s highest court, seeking a decision on whether Republican state senators, who conducted an unprecedented GOP walkout earlier this year, can run for reelection.

These senators are challenging a constitutional amendment, endorsed by Oregon voters in 2022, which prohibits their reelection if they accumulate 10 or more unexcused absences. This amendment came into existence following repeated GOP walkouts in the Oregon Legislature in 2019, 2020, and 2021.

Statehouses across the nation have witnessed increased ideological confrontations in recent years, with Oregon being no exception. The GOP senators’ walkout in 2023 was the longest in the state’s history and the second-longest in the United States.

Despite the constitutional amendment’s passage, several Oregon state senators with 10 or more absences have filed candidacy papers with election authorities. However, on August 8, Oregon Secretary of State LaVonne Griffin-Valade declared them ineligible to run for legislative seats in the 2024 election.

Griffin-Valade stated, “My decision honors the voters’ intent by enforcing the measure the way it was commonly understood when Oregonians added it to our state constitution.”

In response, the minority party senators initiated a lawsuit against Griffin-Valade in the Oregon Court of Appeals, aiming to compel state officials to permit their reelection bids. Last month, both parties, along with Oregon Department of Justice attorneys, jointly requested the appeals court to expedite the case’s transfer directly to the state Supreme Court.

The Oregon Court of Appeals has now formally requested the Oregon Supreme Court to take up the case, as confirmed by Todd Sprague, spokesman for the Oregon Judicial Department. The Supreme Court has 20 days to grant or deny the request, with the option to extend the decision period by up to 10 days.

During this year’s legislative session, nine Oregon Republicans and one independent senator accrued at least 10 unexcused absences to block Democratic bills on topics such as abortion, transgender health care, and gun rights. This prolonged walkout impeded the Democrat-led Senate’s ability to reach a quorum, resulting in a six-week delay for several bills.

As part of the resolution to end the walkout in June, Democrats agreed to modify language concerning parental notifications for abortion. They also abandoned several amendments related to a gun control bill that proposed raising the purchasing age for semiautomatic rifles from 18 to 21 and imposing more concealed carry restrictions.

Six of the senators facing potential disqualification have terms ending in January 2025, making them eligible for reelection next year. One of them, Sen. Bill Hansell, has announced his retirement upon term completion.

Among those who have filed for reelection is GOP Senate leader Tim Knopp, who led the walkout. The senators argue that the wording of the constitutional amendment implies they can seek another term.

The amendment specifies that a lawmaker is ineligible to run “for the term following the election after the member’s current term is completed.” Since a senator’s term concludes in January while elections occur the preceding November, they contend that the penalty does not take immediate effect but rather after they have served an additional term.