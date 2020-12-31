Oregon Court Of Appeals Rules Against State Hospital
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The Oregon Court of Appeals has affirmed that Oregon State Hospital leaders “willfully” violated court orders when they did not promptly admit a criminal defendant with severe mental illness for treatment so he could help in his legal defense.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports a three-judge panel on Wednesday unanimously upheld a 2019 lower court ruling declaring the state psychiatric hospital in contempt of court for forcing Carlos Zamora-Skarr to stay in the county jail for more than six weeks as his mental state deteriorated.
Hospital Relations Director Rebeka Gipson-King says hospital officials are disappointed by the decision because they feel they have been working so hard to serve patients well.