Oregon Court Of Appeals Reverses Murder Conviction
SALEM, Ore. (AP) – The Oregon Court of Appeals has reversed a murder conviction, ruling that a confession the defendant made to police was involuntary.
Eloy Vasquez-Santiago, who has an IQ of 53, mistakenly believed that his infant child was being detained by authorities, along with Vasquez-Santiago’s father and brother.
Police reinforced the misconception, saying a confession could help the family’s situation.
Vasquez-Santiago then confessed to a 2012 slaying. He was sentenced to life in prison.
The appeals court said police went too far and remanded the case back to the trial court.