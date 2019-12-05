      Weather Alert

Oregon Court Of Appeals Reverses Murder Conviction

Dec 4, 2019 @ 5:15pm

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – The Oregon Court of Appeals has reversed a murder conviction, ruling that a confession the defendant made to police was involuntary.

Eloy Vasquez-Santiago, who has an IQ of 53, mistakenly believed that his infant child was being detained by authorities, along with Vasquez-Santiago’s father and brother.

Police reinforced the misconception, saying a confession could help the family’s situation.

Vasquez-Santiago then confessed to a 2012 slaying. He was sentenced to life in prison.

The appeals court said police went too far and remanded the case back to the trial court.

TAGS
Conviction murder overturn
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
Clackamas Man Gone Missing Fishing in Newport
Interactive Traffic Map