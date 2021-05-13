      Weather Alert

Oregon Court Of Appeals Overturns Murder Conviction

May 13, 2021 @ 10:05am

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The Oregon Court of Appeals has overturned the 2017 murder conviction of a teen who fatally stabbed a woman.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the court overturned the conviction of Jaime Tinoco-Camarena on Wednesday, concluding that prosecutors should not have introduced testimony about his conviction in the 2014 rape of a woman in Eugene.

Tinoco-Camarena was accused of stabbing Nicole Laube in 2014 outside a Cedar Mill apartment complex.

Tinoco-Camarena was living with his parents across from the complex at the time.

A jury convicted Tinoco-Camarena of aggravated murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

An Oregon Department of Justice spokeswoman said attorneys are reviewing the ruling.

