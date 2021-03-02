Oregon Could Become 2nd State To Permit Human Composting
(Photo by: Andia/ Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
SALEM, Ore. (AP) – A bill before the Oregon Legislature would make it the second state to allow human composting as an alternative to traditional burial or cremation. House bill 2574, sponsored by Reps. Pam Marsh and Brian L. Clem, would allow bodies to be disposed of by alternative processes including natural organic reduction. It’s an accelerated decomposition process that turns bodies into soil within weeks. A public hearing for the bill was set for Monday afternoon in the House Committee on Business and Labor. Almost 100 people had submitted written testimony as of Monday, overwhelmingly in support of the bill. Washington became the first state to allow natural organic reduction in 2020.