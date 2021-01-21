      Weather Alert

Oregon Convention Center Becomes Largest Vaccination Site In Oregon

Jan 21, 2021 @ 7:06am

PORTLAND, Ore.— About 1,500 people in Group 1A healthcare workers and nursing home employees received their first shots against the coronavirus at the Oregon Convention Center Wednesday. Kaiser Permanente set the clinic up.  Next week they will be joined by OHSU, Providence and Legacy Health.

The goal statewide is to vaccinate 7,500 people per day.  The Oregon Health Authority says a lot more vaccine will have to come to the state to accomplish that.  Seniors should begin to get vaccinated in early February.

TAGS
1A convention center Coronavirus distribution health care workers Kaiser legacy OHSU Providence vaccine
Popular Posts
Restraining Order Dismissed For Chehalis Restaurant
Oregon State Researchers Show How Long Immunity from COVID-19 Lasts
Oregon Governor: 'No Federal Reserve' of Virus Vaccine Doses
Oregon Governor: Vaccination Plans Have To Be Scaled Back
Small Plane Crashes at Kelso Airport