Oregon Convention Center Becomes Largest Vaccination Site In Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore.— About 1,500 people in Group 1A healthcare workers and nursing home employees received their first shots against the coronavirus at the Oregon Convention Center Wednesday. Kaiser Permanente set the clinic up. Next week they will be joined by OHSU, Providence and Legacy Health.
The goal statewide is to vaccinate 7,500 people per day. The Oregon Health Authority says a lot more vaccine will have to come to the state to accomplish that. Seniors should begin to get vaccinated in early February.