Oregon Continues To Shatter COVID-19 Records, But Light At The End Of Tunnel

PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon continues to shatter COVID-19 records, “Today, we’re reporting yet another pandemic high in daily cases with 10,947.”
State Epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger says test positivity is now over 20 percent and more than 1,000 Oregonians are now hospitalized with the virus, “Since January 1st, COVID-19 related hospitalizations have climbed 127 percent.”
However, even with hospitals strained, Dr. Sidelinger says there is light at the end of the tunnel, “The recent modeling suggests cases could peak within the next week or so, with hospitalizations…peaking in the following weeks.”
He says, more importantly, the modeling also shows mitigation efforts are working, “The projected peak for hospitalizations is about 1500 in early February. Without widespread adherence the curve would be much steeper. About 1,900 hospitalizations.”
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (40), Benton (181), Clackamas (845), Clatsop (80), Columbia (201), Coos (200), Crook (114), Curry (28), Deschutes (663), Douglas (226), Gilliam (1), Harney (1), Hood River (43), Jackson (661), Jefferson (213), Josephine (243), Klamath (253), Lake (11), Lane (1,196), Lincoln (109), Linn (480), Malheur (99), Marion (1,221), Morrow (43), Multnomah (1,487), Polk (261), Tillamook (38), Umatilla (317), Union (68), Wallowa (20), Wasco (72), Washington (1,280) and Yamhill (252).