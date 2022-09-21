Oregon Confirms Second Pediatric Case Of Monkeypox

Credit: MGN

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Wednesday confirmed the state’s second pediatric case of Monkeypox.

The OHA says the child tested positive on September 14th and the case is not linked to a school, child care, or other community setting.

There are now 204 confirmed and presumed cases of the virus in Oregon.

“Pediatric monkeypox cases have happened around the country during the nationwide outbreak, and unfortunately Oregon is no exception,” said Dean Sidelinger, M.D., health officer and state epidemiologist at OHA. “As we have stated previously, this virus can affect anyone.”