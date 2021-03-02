Oregon City Woman Scares Off Fake PGE Employee
OREGON CITY, Ore– A woman living in the Tower Vista Neighborhood was no pushover. She recognized right away the man at her door was trying to pull one over on her. He told her he worked for PGE. When she demanded to see his I.D. he took off in a hurry. The man was captured on surveillance video.
The woman reported him to PGE and Oregon City Police. PGE and other utilities will always have workers wear badges with names and company phone numbers. Employees will never ask for money in person or on the phone.