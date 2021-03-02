      Weather Alert

Oregon City Woman Scares Off Fake PGE Employee

Mar 2, 2021 @ 7:51am

OREGON CITY, Ore– A woman living in the Tower Vista Neighborhood was no pushover.  She recognized right away the man at her door was trying to pull one over on her.  He told her he worked for PGE.  When she demanded to see his I.D. he took off in a hurry.  The man was captured on surveillance video.

The woman reported him to PGE and Oregon City Police.  PGE and other utilities will always have workers wear badges with names and company phone numbers.  Employees will never ask for money in person or on the phone.

 

TAGS
door to door fake money Oregon City Police PGE SCAM
Popular Posts
Nearly All Power Restored From Storm-Related Outages
COVID-19 Vaccine Update
Conference of Small Northwest Colleges Cleared For Indoor Athletic Events
Local High School Football Player's Suicide Is Hitting The Community Like A Ton Of Bricks During Pandemic
Second Florence Restaurant In Two Days Heavily Fined By Oregon OSHA