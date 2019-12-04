Oregon City Student Arrested For Bringing Weapons To School
OREGON CITY, Ore. – Police say a 16-year-old student at Oregon City High School brought several weapons to school Wednesday, “(We) got a tip that a 16-year-old high school student had a gun in his waistband….We acted very quickly to locate and detain that student…We found the student in possession of a handgun, ammunition, and a knife.”
Captain Shaun Davis says they do not believe the student planned to hurt anyone, but they’re still investigating why he brought the weapons to school.
The student faces several charges.