      Weather Alert

Oregon City Student Arrested For Bringing Weapons To School

Dec 4, 2019 @ 3:08pm

OREGON CITY, Ore. – Police say a 16-year-old student at Oregon City High School brought several weapons to school Wednesday, “(We) got a tip that a 16-year-old high school student had a gun in his waistband….We acted very quickly to locate and detain that student…We found the student in possession of a handgun, ammunition, and a knife.”

Captain Shaun Davis says they do not believe the student planned to hurt anyone, but they’re still investigating why he brought the weapons to school.

The student faces several charges.

 

TAGS
gun Oregon City police school
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
Clackamas Man Gone Missing Fishing in Newport
Interactive Traffic Map